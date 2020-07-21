"Mid-Day's readership is around 14 lakh but at one point we were sending 10 crore PDFs": Apurva Purohit

Because newspaper circulations dropped to zero, we kept getting calls, and that is when we decided that we will provide PDF versions to our readers for free. Yes, there was a lot of information available via radio, TV and digital, but people in the Mid-Day community were missing the connection.

For the last three months, we have been distributing the PDF for free. Other newspapers started sending PDFs, but they eventually stopped and few went behind a paywall. Whatever available was pirated versions.

We were clear that these three months aren’t the time to make any money, but stay connected with our community. What we were pleasantly surprised with is that the people from outside Mumbai started asking for PDFs. All of a sudden, Mid-Day became a national paper.