"Mirchi's digital reach is already bigger than its radio reach": Prashant Panday

A large part of radio consumption used to happen while commuting, with most of the urban India still working from home, what has happened to that consumption?

This used to be a common perception 15 years ago that radio listenership is only during transit, but at that time, the reality was actually very different! In those days, radio was heard mostly at home! Today, reality has changed significantly. Today, nearly 40 million people listen to the radio in cars. This number was just a few million a few years back. So today, the perception that radio is heard a lot in cars is indeed a fair one!

Car listenership tanked in April and May when cars and other modes of transport were shut. But since June, cars are back and so is radio listenership in cars. Work from home is a reality for a certain bunch of salaried people. For the bulk of the rest, it is back to working from offices.

The future for car listenership is strong. With more cars being sold, and with more traffic jams, radio listenership in cars will only go up. And these listeners are urban, rich, and they spend long hours listening to the medium. This shows that the future of radio is bright. I also believe that the enhanced listenership at home which happened during April-May will sustain to a large extent. That is why I expect overall listenership to rise in the coming months.