"Most of our marketing is insight based"- Amit Tolani, VP - Marketing, CEAT

Q: What does your media strategy for the year ahead look like?

A: It is important to be agile. CEAT is looking at cricket as an important property. We invest a lot of money in cricket and we believe our target audiences are guys who watch sports. We have to find a way to 'sync' with this audience, given the interest in the sport. So most of our spends are targeted at this audience and the strategy is decided by what happens in the world of cricket.

Three properties that we’ve invested in include Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), Indian Idol and Superstar Singer. A medium we’ve always focused heavily on is television, but now we want to focus on digital. Our strategy for the year ahead could be a mix of both digital and television.

The next big cricket property that's coming up is the Indian Premier League (IPL). This time, we have decided to take a digital-only route, wherein the ads will be played only on Hotstar. We had tried a similar method during the World Cup and we found that it worked quite well for us. It helped us reach the target audience in a desired way. We're always designing and ideating something for the world of cricket. The next World Cup is coming up next year, let's see what strategy we can use for that.