"One can click pictures on the mobile phone, but for photography, we still need professional cameras": Canon's C Sukumaran

The first set is the professionals, who use the equipment for their business and content creation. Weddings, for example, where the photographers use the camera for their business. Today, wedding is the biggest segment for cameras in the professional category and is also the fastest-growing one.

Then comes fashion, which is a niche, but a very important segment for us. The second-largest for us, after weddings, would be wildlife. Over the last couple of decades, many youngsters, primarily backed by the IT revolution that has happened in India, have started picking up wildlife photography. Media, too, remains a big a one.