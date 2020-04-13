“Modern trade, luckily, continues to operate well”: Gurpreet Amrit, Cremica

Due to the lockdown, larger packs are now doing well (in terms of purchase). Earlier, the point of purchase used to be the point of consumption as well (for example, when people buy a Rs 5 biscuit pack and consume it straightaway). Now, because of at-home consumption and the phenomenon of stocking up, people are preferring 200 or 500 gram packs.

There may also be a lot of consumers who may not consume this category regularly, but are stocking up in case of emergencies induced by the lockdown. This means that the category penetration is going to increase, as will as segment-wise penetration within the category. For example, if you consume glucose and don't have access to powdered glucose at this point of time, then you might buy digestive biscuits. This may induce trial, potentially changing a consumer's taste preferences.