"Pandemic has given new meaning to hyperlocal model in e-comm”: Sandeep Karwa on Flipkart Quick

In the COVID environment, what gives you the confidence that you've got it right, especially when established players exist in the market?

The pandemic has given rise to a complete new meaning to the hyperlocal model in e-commerce. Perhaps, a category that many thought was mere convenience, is now a long-term essential service.

Hyperlocal capabilities can be described simply as building connections between locally available products and consumers in a particular area. This is a great model for India as households of all sizes are already used to their neighborhood stores.

In fact, Indian families are so comfortable with what we call the ‘hyperlocal context’, that there is a tendency to develop deep, familial ties with vendors, shopkeepers and service providers - now with the convenience of e-commerce.

Hyperlocal category has led to a significant change in consumer psyche and expectations. With the advent of e-commerce and digitisation, modern families are not attached to the old kiranas anymore. They prefer to shop from large format stores and supermarkets.

But India is a land built on nationalism, bonds and emotional relationships between communities. If we were to predict how the next few years would pan out, especially post-pandemic, the dependency on your own community, neighbourhood will continue to be heightened.

Being a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart has a deep understanding of the needs of Indian consumers. We have studied the market demands very intently, and have the advantage of analysing the trends and responding to it in the most efficient way.

Our hyperlocal service is backed by in depth market research, analysis of demand and consumer behaviour. As mentioned before, Flipkart Quick is built on Flipkart’s robust supply chain capabilities and technological innovations to address the evolving needs of the consumers.