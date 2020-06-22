"Parents and kids are now gaming together": Akshat Rathee, Nodwin Gaming

Let's say that since there is an economic crisis and nothing is selling, marketers, who had a budget of say 100, it has now got slashed. But it has not gone from 100 to 0, they still have a 40 to spend, and it is essential for them to do so. Where are they spending this 40? They can't spend it on sports because there was none at all. Then, can they do it on news? But that is again too negative, so, they are coming to people like us.

Earlier, when I used to get, maybe, 1.5 of that 100 marketing budget, now I am getting 10 out of 40. Fast forward to post COVID, will it go back to 1.5, as people start going out and working? We did speak with the brand marketers, and we don't see that going down. Similarly, people will continue to spend time on gaming, and it will offset the time they were spending on other forms of entertainment. The registration numbers will not go down.