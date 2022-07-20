PR is not just a marketing discipline, but a strong strategic tool: BCW India’s Deepshikha Dharmaraj

I like to see it not just as challenges, but as opportunities. The first one is thinking integrated - at two levels. One is the need to integrate your story across different stakeholders so that it makes sense. Somebody who's a customer today, can also be your investor or regulator. So, there has to be a consistency in storytelling. The other level of integration is using different mediums. So, what you're saying in print has to be integrated with what you're saying on television, websites and social media handles.