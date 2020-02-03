"Priority is to get more people to try Amazon as their first e-commerce platform": Ravi Desai

Firstly, we check if it can give us the right association and awareness. Is it the right thing to be partnering with and will it come with the right level of media exposure that will give us the kind of awareness about what we have associated with? There is no point in doing something if nobody in the world comes to know that we have associated with it. The second layer checks whether the property comes with the right kind of pedigree in the space in which it is. Will the property give us the right kind of target audience, will it give us the right kind of environment within which our brand story can be told? Is it something which will add, will remain neutral or will it detract? We want to stay away from things that might detract at times; properties that might get widely viewed but may detract from what our brand is trying to do. Those properties may give you a lot of eyeballs, but they don’t give you the right kind of credibility. The third is - partnerships like these go beyond just getting media presence and exposure. We are now looking at co-creating and curating content that you can actually use as part of your engagement drive across platforms.