"Product differentiation is diminishing in the auto sector": Rahul Pansare, FCA India

What are some of the marketing challenges that Jeep has been facing in the wake of the economic slowdown?

Our marketing challenges are on two fronts. First, at the product differentiation level. Every OEM is trying to enter the SUV space. What’s happening in the rat race is that product differentiation is really diminishing. It’s hard to tell the difference between two SUVs or hatchbacks of different brands. What’s happening is that manufacturers are closely studying cars that became ‘success stories’ and trying to replicate it.

As a result, most products today have identical features and functionalities. For some products, it's just an SUV in shape and nothing else – meaning that apart from its physical form, the car does not have any of the core SUV functionalities and that becomes a challenge because the consumer doesn’t see the differentiation. As a marketer, it’s a challenge to create that differentiation in their mind.

In this case, the product and the brand plays a major role in helping the consumer decide whether he opts for something or not. The challenge is that it's no more about glamorous marketing – it's all about talking about what your product can deliver and how your brand can differentiate.

We have seen one of the worst times in the second half of 2019. We were hoping to see some uplift, there was some hold up from the consumer point of view because of the transformation from the BSIV to the BSVI movement. Post the budget, we saw a little bit of an uplift, but it's not enough to recover from the past losses that we’ve incurred. The challenge is to not only recover what we’ve lost, but, as a segment, grow and attract new consumers.