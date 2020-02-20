"Reality shows give brands an ROI that is beyond a 30-second-slot": Nina Elavia Jaipuria

Reality television today is expensive and it demands a lot more investment, but it pays off. It delivers in two ways - one is by getting incremental viewership on the channel and secondly, it pays off by making Colors the preferred brand. In an NTO scenario when there was so much ambiguity, Colors remained the preferred brand and it forced viewers to make sure they subscribe to the channel at the very beginning. Also, to my mind, advertisers are willing to put in their money if you have big winning properties. Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, IPL (Indian Premier League) are winning properties. Advertisers keep aside budgets for these winning properties. If we take Bigg Boss as an example, almost all the sponsors, in the beginning, continued to be with us till the end despite the extension.