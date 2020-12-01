"Sirius will enable advertisers to reach viewers where they are, rather than where they might be": Nitin Bawankule

Marketers in various forums said that they buy TV for its humongous reach and also because it's cheap. Digital offers them the opportunity to target specific cohorts. Do you think there is a craving for segmented targeting through TV among brands? Especially when TV is already segmented into many genres and, further into, languages?

One of the unique benefits of Sirius is targeted audience reach, thereby giving advertisers the ability to reach those who matter the most, their current source of business or their source of growth. The unique proposition of audience cohort targeting on TV allows for sharper focus that reduces peripheral wastage commonly associated with demographic-based targeting.

While TV is segmented into genres and languages, media plans for different product categories that target the same demographic audience seem fairly alike. If you remove the brand name from the media schedule, one can't identify which sort of audience is the plan aimed toward. This is the limitation of demographic targeting.

By taking into account the distinctive media viewing behaviour of the representative audience cohort through our proprietary technology, we are ensuring that each media plan is unique and carries the nuanced viewing behaviour of its audience, their preferred genres, day-parts, etc.

Over and above the identified genres, shows, etc., the media planner can include any other content if the product category requires amorphous, and not targeted, reach.

Thus, our solution is relevant in the case of categories targeting sharply focused audience sets, as well as categories that may be relevant to multiple audiences. The platform also allows advertisers to retarget the users on Disney+ Hotstar, who have viewed certain advertising on the Star India network, allowing more powerful storytelling