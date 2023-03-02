Sony LIV’s Danish Khan on why he values viewer engagement over subscription numbers

We were very clear about three things. One, we'll be a profitable business. So we'll work within a budget and a business plan that leads to profitability. We were not looking at throwing money at the successful film directors. Instead we were looking at working with capable people on some interesting subject. Our hero was not going to be the maker or the actor but the subject. So our initial show choices were Scam, JL50 and Rocket Boys. These are cerebral concepts that not many people can write and appreciate. But in a population of 130 crore we initially wanted to get only one to two crore people to watch it. Gradually we would grow. We were clear that for our originals we will go with 'Cerebral Storytelling'.