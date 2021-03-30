"The future of factual entertainment will get fuelled by subscription": Avinash Kaul, Network18  

How did it all start? And, in its seventh season now, what does 'OMG! Yeh Mera India' mean for History TV18?

We wanted to look at people who make history every day. There is old history, contemporary history, and every day history. How you survived COVID last year (2020) is also a history, and you will narrate it to the next generation. Only a few stories will find space in the history books.

On the other hand, the news channels are busy with current affairs and don't necessarily have the bandwidth to look into what happened in the past. The general entertainment channels (GECs) are mostly busy with fiction… Where will the masses who are doing 'Oh My God' stuff every day get chronicled? That is how we started 'OMG! Yeh Mera India'.

On TV, 18 crore people have watched the show (as measured by Broadcast Audience Research Council India). On digital, the show has so far fetched 84 crore views and 550 crore impressions.