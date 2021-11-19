“The top ad spenders on GEC content are FMCG, e-commerce and auto industry”: Shashank Srivastava, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti owns 15 brands, and we feel like constantly launching products and brands. For all this, we require a build-up of reach, and GECs are best at providing (it). In our TG, we have identified three broad advertising categories – GECs, sports and news. Reach is one part, and the TG has an affinity towards these advertising genres as well. Granted that not many sporting events took place last year because of COVID, but things seem to have picked up again this year.