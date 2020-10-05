"There is no reason why TakaTak can't be as big as TikTok in India": Karan Bedi, MX Player

It is a very unique and engaging format and, therefore, the advertisers have a high interest (in it). There are different ad monetisation options that one can build in the short video space, and that is why clients are very excited about it.

When you bundle it with the other offerings we have, it becomes a comprehensive package. We have an offering for the advertisers today, which is called the 'Everytainment' pack. It includes inventory and reaches across all our formats. FMCG is very much in this pie. In fact, even automobile is a part of it.