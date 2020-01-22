"There will always be demand for personal vehicles": Vivek Srivatsa, marketing head, Tata Motors

Q: How has the consumer and his expectations from a car evolved in this digital age?

A: Digital is impacting every level of car buying. Today, the customer spends 80 per cent of his entire buying time on online research and 20 per cent in actively speaking to dealerships, taking test drives, and completing the purchase process. This means that by the time the customer comes to the dealership, he already has an idea of what he wants. He’s decided what to buy thanks to his research and for us, that’s a big change in customers and their point of view.