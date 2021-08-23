"TV business is like a 100 metre race; don't look at competition, just run": Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network

Pandey: So when we started the TV business, our idea was that we cater to an audience which reads English newspapers, but dances on Bollywood songs and largely speaks English. When we went into this business a lot of new channels got launched, which did not have the same philosophy for coming into this business. But the expectations of people changed dramatically. Because the same box was delivering a plethora of entertainment, and advertisers were measuring based on the time spent. So news channels started competing for the time spent, rather than the credibility of the news. People were consuming more stories rather than facts, and television media organisations were not able to do so because of the rating. Unfortunately, our measurement system is not ready. The measurement has to help us reach the original objective of television that we came into existence.