"Vedantu, WhiteHat Jr., Byju's, Amazon Pay, PhonePe are new set advertisers on Kids": Nina Elavia Jaipuria

Where has the viewership settled after the surge you saw during lockdown?

In the COVID period, we saw a huge 48 per cent surge in viewership, and the genre moved from seven to nine per cent. But when original content came back to general entertainment channels (GECs), the viewership stabilised.

Yet, in the post-COVID period, the category's viewership is higher than what it used to be in the pre-COVID period. To be precise, even today, it is 26 per cent higher than what it used to be pre-COVID.