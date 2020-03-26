Viral Diaries: Ola's Aishvarya Murali on WFH during the Coronavirus outbreak

A: We use Zoom mostly for video conferencing and share files through e-mail and WhatsApp. We also collaborate a lot using Google Docs and other Google services. It’s not that big of a departure for us since we coordinate with international teams regularly to work...

A lot of times when I’m doing a Zoom call, I encourage my kids to come and sit with me because they want to be next to me when I’m at home and I’m okay with that. They say hi to my team as well, and trust me, they always get bored within a few minutes and wander off, themselves. I don’t believe in shutting the door while working, because what will they do? They’re at home and sometimes they don’t have anything else to do... So I’m perfectly okay with opening the door and letting them run around for a bit (they know they have to be quiet) or sit with me and observe.