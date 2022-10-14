Wakefit: How to race to Rs 1,000 crore in sales without losing money

As is often the case with startups, it was a personal experience that instigated the journey. “Ankit (Garg, now the Co-founder and CEO), who was familiar the foaming mattress business, was getting married. While looking for one he realised there was no correlation between the cost of the mattress and the price at which it was being sold.

However, when I checked the balance sheets of some of these mattress manufacturers, I found they weren’t very profitable. That’s because most of the money was being consumed by the distribution channels.