"We aim to sell 60,000 units of E-scooters in FY22": Ravneet Phokela, Ather Energy

So far, Ather scooters have been selling in Bengalure, Pune and Chennai. Why are sales limited to these three cities only?

The fact we are strong in southern India and Pune is not because that is where the maximum demand is. We will be in 25 cities in 3-4 months. In the east, we will be in Siliguri and Kolkata (in West Bengal). Then, we will be in the north, as well as the west (in Jaipur).

We see demand all across the country. There are a few cities that are more open to new things, like Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. But, other than that, it is not a regional phenomenon.