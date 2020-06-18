“We are trying to learn from the mistakes made by our competitors”: Saugata Mukherjee, SonyLIV

All your competitors have made multiple ‘Originals’. What do you make of this space?

Digital content in this country doesn’t have a very long history, unlike (in) the West, where it was just a change in the form of distribution. In India, we had films, which is a two-and-a-half-hour experience, and television is a 500-hour experience.

So far, we’ve had a few hits and misses, as it should be, or as is the case, in any industry. Our competitors have made shows, some worked, while others didn’t. We’re trying to learn from the mistakes made by our competitors so that we don’t repeat the same ones.