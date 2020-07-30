"We don't believe in spending massive amounts in acquiring customers": Nachiket Pantvaidya, ALTBalaji

As exclusive interview with the CEO, ALTBalaji, and Group COO, Balaji Telefilms
In India, most of the video streaming platforms are fighting to get a share of the consumers' wallet. In order to attract paying subscribers, the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar are now aggressively acquiring movies that are yet to be released in Cinemas. It is an expensive proposition that guarantees only three hours of engagement, something Nachiket Pantvaidya, CEO, ALTBalaji, and Group COO, Balaji Telefilms says he is not chasing.
Launched in 2017, by Ekta Kapoor - ALTBalaji is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms a content production powerhouse that reported a revenue of Rs 576.63 crore in the financial year ended on March 31.
Known for the volume game, ALTBalaji has some of its titles streaming fourth season. 'Test Case', 'Bose: Dead/Alive', 'M.O.M', and more recently released Karishma Kapoor starrer, 'Mentalhood' are some of the marquee shows streaming on the platform. Then there are the crowd-pullers - 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' and 'XXX' on Season 3 and 'Gandi Baat' on season 4. Overall, it is a content library with over 60 shows.
Instead of going after movies, Pantvaidya says he would rather focus on series as they help in "forming a habit." In an interview with afaqs! the ALTBalaji CEO speaks about growth registered over the years, content strategy and the change in consumption behaviour.
Tell us a little about ALTBalaji's performance in the last fiscal that ended on March 31.
Since we started, year on year, our subscription revenues, both through partners and direct have doubled. It grew from 15 crore to 40 crore and then to 77 crore. Every year we have been doubling our topline. Out of that, roughly 50 per cent of the revenue is coming through direct subscribers. In the last quarter ending March 31, the subscriber base has moved away from the top eight metros to the tier-II cities, like Surat, Nagpur...
How has the subscriber base evolved over the years?
Before this calendar year, 60 per cent of our subscribers were coming from the top eight cities, now it has dropped to 45 per cent. The composition of the subscribers is 70 per cent skewed toward males. But if you look at viewership, it depends on each show. Remember we offer access through five devices (per subscription). So, when a Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain streams, we find the viewership is 55 per cent skewed towards female. The payment that we get, 70 per cent of it comes from the male subscribers.
How do you position ALTBalaji in a market that is often said as a 'cluttered' one?
We have always been a mass targeted entertainment platform available at an affordable price point of less than one rupee a day. We have never reduced our prices, if you look at the competition, they have dropped it down and rolled out several packages taking the price downwards. Therefore, as our library is growing, our revenue is doubling every year. Along with the revenue, our direct subscriber acquisition has also doubled. Last year we had around 3.2 million paying subscribers over the year and at any given point of time, it was around 1.5 to 2 million active subscribers. Right now we are at 60 shows, as our library hits 100 shows we will see a massive tipping point in terms of both engagement and subscriber numbers especially targeted at mass India.
How do you see the subscriber base change going forward?
This 45 - 55 composition that we are seeing now will probably become 30 - 70, where 30 per cent of the subscriber base is coming from the top eight cities in the matter of next eight-nine months. That is what we are trying to occupy as a position. We are clearly positioned as the platform that is targeting mass India and available at Rs 300 a year or Rs 100 for three months. Nobody else has that price point or that kind of mass programming to really get into tier-II and tier-III cities where we will penetrate in the next nine to twelve months.
What does this positioning mean for your content strategy?
With Original programming we will stay focussed in Hindi, we want to grow in regional content but right now, we are sticking to one language. We want to do only series programming. We don't acquire movies nor do we stream sports. With that strategy, we have been successfully acquiring consumers and that is doubling every year.
As you move towards a subscriber base where 70 per cent is outside the top eight cities, will the content strategy change accordingly?
Content strategy has already changed in the last three years. When we started we had more of urban programming as the Reliance Jio effect was yet to be fully in play. We launched programmes like 'The Test Case', 'Bose: Dead/Alive' to start with. So, 40% of our programming was urban focussed and right now it forms about 20 per cent. We have moved from urban to urban-mass and now towards the tier-II, tier-III. We had also launched with the kids' section but over the years, we realised, we are a subscription-based platform creating content for the 18+ audience. Hence, we have eliminated that offering completely.
What about content in regional languages?
We launched three shows in three different languages- Bengali, Bhojpuri, and another in Tamil. The consumer feedback was that unless you have a library of shows, like 10 in one language you are not able to address the needs of that language segment. That was a learning experience and that is when we decided to remain focussed on Hindi. Probably, once we have 80 Hindi shows we will try and focus on one of the South languages to expand.
As you grow your library and establish ALTBalaji as a strong brand, does the customer acquisition cost go down?
We are getting efficient, so, we spend less than Rs 100 to acquire a customer and I think that is a very good place to be in. During the lockdowns, we could attract customers without having to spend on marketing. That was a major boost. I would like to underline that we do not believe in spending massive amounts in acquiring customers and becoming a loss-making entity. We want to ensure that our customer acquisition is in line with our content library strategy. As we hit 80 - 100 shows, which I think we will by May next year, we will see another burst in customer acquisition. We want to make sure that the platform has newness of content and we don't end up acquiring customers who go through our library fast and then churn out.
How do you retain the viewers who are accustomed to binging, who can go through your library fast?
You cannot! As a matter of fact, when there is an excess aqusition of customers who come in and they are going through your library, unless you are putting fresh content regularly, retention becomes difficult. I think because we have 20 to 25 shows in the pipeline which will stream in the next nine months of the financial year, people will stay and watch. We are not acquiring movies that other platforms do by spending Rs 50 - Rs 100 crore just to make it available on OTT. On the other hand, our total content cost is around Rs 100 crore. So, we are not in this high-money-game of getting content out. Starting September, we will have a slew of male-focused thriller-programming on the platform so that the 70 per cent male subscribers that we have got, they don't churn out.
Not having sports or movies, isn't it a challenge especially when you all are battling for the same wallet
We are very confident about our volume game. We have put out more than 60 shows which nobody else did. With three years' data, we are very sure who we are targeting. We have managed to finetune our strategy and our biggest strength is that we understand the mass audience for the last 25 years and now we have data of more than 50 shows launched over the period of the last three years. Therefore we are in a position where we can do a show that costs around Rs four to five crore for 10 episodes. Also, by doing series we are able to form a habit that you cannot do with, unlike movies that end in three hours. With series, fate is in our hands and if something clicks we can accelerate and do a second season immediately.
What would be the biggest challenge for ALTBalaji in the next 12 months?
Our biggest strategic focus in the next twelve to eighteen months would be to get out all our shows that we have developed so far and launch roughly at the rate of two to three shows every month. We want to achieve that clip rate to ensure that the momentum we have got in our revenues and customer acquisition doesn't die down. Second and very important is that by January next year we will see a rapid acquisition of consumers from tier-III towns which we also call less than one lakh towns. We have to be prepared for an acquisition thirst to acquire more consumers from those markets. Tier-III towns will drive the next wave of subscriber acquisition.