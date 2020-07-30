"We don't believe in spending massive amounts in acquiring customers": Nachiket Pantvaidya, ALTBalaji

We are getting efficient, so, we spend less than Rs 100 to acquire a customer and I think that is a very good place to be in. During the lockdowns, we could attract customers without having to spend on marketing. That was a major boost. I would like to underline that we do not believe in spending massive amounts in acquiring customers and becoming a loss-making entity. We want to ensure that our customer acquisition is in line with our content library strategy. As we hit 80 - 100 shows, which I think we will by May next year, we will see another burst in customer acquisition. We want to make sure that the platform has newness of content and we don't end up acquiring customers who go through our library fast and then churn out.