"We may be spending way too much time in actual meetings": Marzdi Kalianiwala

If there’s one piece of advice that you could give to people in the media/marketing business right now, what would that be?

The current global health crisis has made being socially distant the order of the day, as we all find ways to fit in this new normal. It is more important now, than ever, to find ways to contribute to your business directly, or indirectly, and for that, finding the scope to innovate to work effectively is critical.

Second, upskilling ourselves to be able to manage new formats of work, and manage time and schedules is key. A proactive approach to understanding the nuances of business in the current situation will help, in being able to contribute to it effectively, both from a brand and consumer perspective.

Finally, we believe, there will be a large influx of people in the senior demographic, who will begin consuming digital content on a significantly larger scale, as compared to earlier. Hence, the absolute reach of digital marketing will dramatically increase, making it even more important to the marketing mix once normalcy returns.