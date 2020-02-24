"We need third-party measurement body to truly unlock the advertising VOD play": Akash Banerji

It is not about new advertisers coming into the system. Instead, existing advertisers will start spending more. Look, all the big categories - FMCG, Automobile, BFSI, e-commerce, they are already spending on digital. It is about how much more and how often they are going to spend. That is where we need a third-party measurement body to truly unlock the advertising video on demand play. Today there are few advertisers for whom spending on digital is checking a box and that is it. Tomorrow, this could be about - I exactly know that this content does this much on this platform. If I have to create a reach-frequency plan, I can choose Bigg Boss from VOOT, KBC from SonyLIV and IPL from Hotstar and then make a campaign around it. Today what happens is - this much inventory, this much money on standalone platforms and then a calculation of what we got from individual platforms and not a cohesive number.