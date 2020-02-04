"We want to be an ally to parents": voot kids' Saugato Bhowmik

It seems deceptively easy to understand kids, their entertainment and their fun-learn needs. What we have understood over the years in the kids' space is that it takes a lot of different approaches to actually serve that audience well.

There are three different contexts as to why voot kids came into being - the consumer context, the industry context and our own organisational context.

A lot of our research showed that parents are willing to pay for apps or material on the internet that leads to some kind of mental, social and intellectual development of the child. It could be a game, a hobby, an activity, fine motor skills, self-learning solutions, anything. Most parents in the country are spending over Rs 15,000 annually in different ways for these activities. We understood that there is constant pressure on parents to curate or decide what content the child should consume. The other narrative that bakes in their head is screen time - a necessary evil that one needs to live with. As the child needs his/her share of junk food, they need their own screens as well. That screen then gets abused as a form of gratification. This was the context we were grappling with.

From the industry point of view, we have catered the audience with our linear kids' network. We realised that despite such great shows and animation, the industry still does not reward it in the right way in terms of advertising revenue simply because it isn't clear if it is the child or the decision-maker of the house consuming the show.

In the context of our organisation, we have been in the space for some time and we understand kids. We decided that the digital streaming space is where we could do a lot more to solve the real problem. Can we go well beyond just entertainment? Can we be an ally to parents in their curation job of 'fun to learn'? Can we make the screen more meaningful for the child as well as the parent? That's the narrative from where voot kids took off...