"We want users on the app, even when they’re not shopping": Harish Narayanan, Myntra-Jabong

How important is it to make people come to the app – irrespective of whether they can shop, or not? Is time spent on the app the new metric for you to gauge engagement, versus the previous barometer of transactions?

Engagement is always important. The point is that we want our users to come to the app, even when they’re not shopping for a product. We also allow users to 'wishlist' items they’re interested in – they don’t have to complete the transaction. Fashion, as a category, is where there is a habit of window shopping – even in the offline world. Even online, you can spend time on the Myntra app checking out designs and styles that interest you.

The objective is to keep the platform at the top of the users' mind. We want to help users with their fashion and lifestyle journey... There are different ways of doing that – commerce and selling is one of them. We’ve also launched Myntra’s Fashion Superstar – a reality show, and that’s our way of engaging users with content. We also offer Myntra Insider Masterclass, which is a virtual class with celebrities on how to style looks and clothes. We had one on street style, work wear, active wear, ethnic dressing, and so on. The commerce or purchase part is one aspect of our business. There are other ways in which we engage with our customers. Given the lockdown period, we’re just amplifying these things on the platform. It’s not that we had to reimagine what those things are – we’re just giving them more visibility...