"We want users on the app, even when they’re not shopping": Harish Narayanan, Myntra-Jabong

E-commerce apps are not delivering the goods, in light of India's 21-day lockdown. Here's how Myntra is finding other ways to engage its users.
To combat the spread of Coronavirus – which is rapidly spreading across the world – India announced a 21-day lockdown. As a result of the lockdown, e-commerce companies suspended their delivery services. They've promised resumption of services after April 15. However, Myntra still wants its customers to continue to use, or check out, its app. The company has introduced a host of new app features that have little to do with its main offering - allowing users to remotely shop for clothes, shoes, bags, makeup items, etc.
The new features include home workouts, recipes, and games that aim to ultimately increase the time spent on the app. Harish Narayanan, CMO at Myntra-Jabong, has over a decade of experience as a marketer (of which, five years were spent as head of marketing at YouTube, APAC). At Myntra-Jabong, Narayanan leads a team that monitors the brand’s performance, content, loyalty programs, etc. He spoke with afaqs! about the app's new features, among other things. Edited excerpts:
Can you tell us the strategic intent behind introducing the new features on the app?
Well, this is a time when everyone is on lockdown, and we’re doing our part. We wanted to make things interesting for our customers, so that’s why we came up with these engagement ideas. The idea is that in the middle of a lockdown, we’re a non-essential service. We’ve started selling masks, too. We’re doing what we can to help the consumer in these trying times.
How important is it to make people come to the app – irrespective of whether they can shop, or not? Is time spent on the app the new metric for you to gauge engagement, versus the previous barometer of transactions?
Engagement is always important. The point is that we want our users to come to the app, even when they’re not shopping for a product. We also allow users to 'wishlist' items they’re interested in – they don’t have to complete the transaction. Fashion, as a category, is where there is a habit of window shopping – even in the offline world. Even online, you can spend time on the Myntra app checking out designs and styles that interest you.
The objective is to keep the platform at the top of the users' mind. We want to help users with their fashion and lifestyle journey... There are different ways of doing that – commerce and selling is one of them. We’ve also launched Myntra’s Fashion Superstar – a reality show, and that’s our way of engaging users with content. We also offer Myntra Insider Masterclass, which is a virtual class with celebrities on how to style looks and clothes. We had one on street style, work wear, active wear, ethnic dressing, and so on. The commerce or purchase part is one aspect of our business. There are other ways in which we engage with our customers. Given the lockdown period, we’re just amplifying these things on the platform. It’s not that we had to reimagine what those things are – we’re just giving them more visibility...
What are some of the efforts that you're taking on the 'masks' front, considering their lack of availability?
We worked with Wildcraft to launch masks that have three levels of protection. It works to stop the spread of the virus. It’s not an N95 mask, it’s a regular cloth mask, but it will add value and make a difference during this time.
What's a marketing challenge you’ve had to deal with, ever since the lockdown began?
The marketing challenge we’re facing is the same that the entire industry is facing. When customers are worried about the virus and working situation, you’re not going to be in the mood to shop for non-essential commodities. Negative customer sentiment is a big problem right now, and we need to find ways to tackle it and improve the overall sentiment.
A buzzword being thrown around in the e-commerce world is ‘phygital’. What does the term mean to you, and your business?
Recently, I was a speaker at a conference hosted by my friend’s experiential agency. The agency is called Tesseract and its business has taken a hit because of the virus spread. We used to work on physical events together and it (Tesseract) is going through a very tough time. The topic of the conference was on how to create online engagement.
During this tough time, when all events stand cancelled, they’re going through an existential crisis. I was helping them understand how they can think of new formats (such as that of a virtual reality show) and rethink existing formats to apply them to the digital world. That’s what the word 'phygital' means – it’s the coming together of an aspect of the physical world with the digital medium. For Myntra, we will continue to focus on the digital medium. We’re not planning to make physical a big part – except that we’ll be working with physical stores and helping them get their collection on board with us, or getting our collection featured in their store. It’s not our main strategy. We will continue to be online-focused and that was the core focus of the conference.
There are players in the market, with a close connection between the offline store and the online platform. We’re still heavily e-commerce driven. In the future, it may become a big part of our strategy, but at this stage, especially during these times, we will remain digital first.