What are Maruti Suzuki's top executives doing in an ad for Vitara Brezza?

This is the first time we're seeing a carmaker's CMO and product head star in a commercial. Tell us more about that.

In India, a car is the second-biggest purchase you (will) make during your lifetime. That’s why we need to put down the hard facts about the car, explain how it performs, and so on.

What companies normally do is they make ads that run on traditional media, or digital platforms. The ads focus on building the brand image. When it comes to explaining the hard functionality of a product, they opt for a video review, or a piece that talks about the specifications in detail (collaborating with an influencer.) In this ad, we tried a format that encompasses both.

If a celebrity, or model talks about the performance of a car, its torque, or the car’s fuel efficiency, it does not come across as very authentic. This is something we found from our consumer research.

That’s why we decided to merge both models. While talking about the features, performance, etc., it makes sense to hear it from someone who is already in the business. But how do you convey in an ad, that these guys are in this business? You can communicate that by showing that these people are in this business because they work for the company.

Raman, the senior executive director seen in this particular video, and I have taken care of the functionality part. The other part about power, looks, etc., is captured by the influencers.

If you look at toothpaste ads, you normally get a model who looks like a doctor, wearing a doctor’s coat because they want to communicate that this person is an expert who can talk to you about the basics of dentistry. Of course, when you want to show a nice smile, there’s a model…