Who is Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for?

We, at Amazon Prime Video, always work backwards from what we believe will work for our customers. We are relentless in creating and curating the best entertainment and experiences for them. We are constantly innovating on their behalf, be it creating the much-loved, world-class Amazon Originals, or bringing the biggest blockbuster movies, across languages, directly to the screen of their choice.

This has helped us become India’s preferred premium entertainment service. It is enjoyed by audiences in over 4,300 towns and cities. Prime Video Mobile Edition is another example of us innovating for our customers.