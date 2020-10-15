Why is Tata Sky bundling OTT and promoting its Binge+ set-top box?

Most features in this box are already there in a smart TV. Are you targeting those who don't own a smart TV? Also, talk a bit about the target audience.

This box is targeted at anyone who has an Internet connection at home, as that is required to access OTT content. People are interested in watching content that is not just on TV, but also on OTT (platforms).

The content-hungry family likes to explore different types of shows and movies. This (box) goes beyond people who have smart TVs, or don't have one. Yes, if you don't have a smart TV, this box makes your TV smart.