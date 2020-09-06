Will 'Bigg Boss' make money for Colors this year?

Can you shed some light on the nature of interaction you have been having with the advertisers? Are they forthcoming, like previous years?

Last year, 'Bigg Boss' was a blockbuster season. We over-delivered. Because of that, we have seen most of our partners willing to return, and those who haven't, (it) is because of their business needs and not the show's performance.

For example, Vivo opting out is a business decision that it has taken, and not because 'Bigg Boss' under-delivered last year. It is true that as we are coming out of lockdowns, the response from brands has been phenomenal.