Festive trends shaping D2C digital marketing in 2024

As we enter the festive season in India, brands and marketers are all gearing up to create something new and different. With direct-to-consumer (D2C) marketing growing and the demand for it highly increasing, this festive season, especially Diwali, will act as a goldmine for D2C brands.

Advertisment

Online shopping and quick-commerce platforms have been shaping consumer buying trends over the last few years. With millions of consumers in a buying frenzy, this festive period is an exciting time for D2C businesses to ramp up their digital marketing game and connect with the audience in innovative ways.

Here are some key trends that will shape the festive marketing for D2C brands this year:

Hyper-personalisation with AI and data

Consumers today expect brands to know their preferences, and D2C brands are leveraging AI to offer hyper-personalised experiences. By using data analytics, brands can segment audiences based on their purchase histories, browsing behaviours, and interests, offering tailored deals that resonate with individual customers. Industry studies have shown that personalised recommendations lead to a 26% increase in conversion rates during festive shopping periods.

Influencer collaborations: more hyperlocal and regional

Influencer marketing has become the heart of festive campaigns. Brands are tapping into influencers who resonate with specific communities, creating a cultural connection with the audience. For example, a D2C ethnic wear brand collaborating with regional influencers helps build authentic relationships with local customers ahead of Diwali. Brands must plan and phase these activities in a cohesive manner, ensuring that the marketing and sales activities complement each other.

There is a massive shift happening toward microinfluencers, and this trend works well in India, where regional celebrations and languages play a major role.

Quick-commerce meets festive shopping

With the rise of quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, consumers expect instant deliveries, even for last-minute festive purchases. D2C brands can capitalise on this by partnering with Q-Commerce platforms or creating their own quick-delivery solutions.

This allows more discovery and also enables consumers to shop for gifts, sweets, or festive décor with ease. The "last-minute buyer" trend can bring significant revenue, especially in categories like fashion, beauty, food, and home décor.

Sustainability messaging

Indian consumers, especially the digital first audience and the Gen Z buyers, are becoming more conscious of sustainability, particularly during festivals when there is a tendency to overspend and overconsume. D2C brands focusing on eco-friendly packaging, sustainable materials, or promoting "buy less but better" will find a receptive audience.

Brands also need to leverage social commerce with affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketing can help expand reach and drive direct conversions. Partnering with influencers who can promote your products with exclusive discount codes helps drive affiliate sales. This festive season, the combination of content creators and affiliate links could be a game-changer for brands across categories like fashion, beauty, and home goods.

While digital media plays a crucial role, brands should also consider implementing push marketing strategies. Emailers and SMS campaigns are still highly effective, especially when personalized. During Diwali, sending out segmented emails based on customer behaviour, including personalised product recommendations, festive discount codes, and reminders about cart abandonment, can work wonders. SMS campaigns, with their 98% open rate, are perfect for last-minute deals or limited-time offers.

Lastly, retargeting is the key. With festive shoppers often browsing multiple brands before making a purchase, retargeting can help you stay top of mind. Brands should set up retargeting ads and follow up with visitors who left without completing their purchase, offering them an exclusive festive discount to close the sale. This can further be delved into:

Experimenting with WhatsApp marketing: Given its high open rate and widespread usage in India, WhatsApp is a powerful channel to send personalised festive messages, product recommendations, and exclusive offers directly to customers’ phones.

Capitalising on the FOMO factor: Fear of missing out (FOMO) is a powerful driver during Diwali. Use scarcity tactics like limited time offers, countdown timers on the website, or "only a few left in stock" messaging to push customers toward quick decision-making.

Run festive-themed contests: Everyone loves winning, especially during festivals. Use social media to host Diwali-themed contests like photo submissions or quizzes. Offer attractive prizes like gift hampers or exclusive discounts to engage your audience and build brand affinity.

The festive season is a huge opportunity for D2C brands to build lasting relationships with consumers, grow their customer base, and, of course, drive massive sales. With a strategic mix of personalisation, influencer collaborations, quick commerce, and eco-conscious messaging, brands can make the most of the festive spirit in 2024.

(Our guest author, Aditya Aima, is an experienced business head with a demonstrated history of working in the internet industry. Presently serving as the managing director, growth markets, AnyMind Group, Aima has a proven track record in marketing management, digital strategy, sales, media buying, and market research.)