India hosts World Para Athletics Championships 2025 with Zomato, Hyundai, Indian Oil, and BIG FM

The World Para Athletics Championships is set to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi from 27 September to 5 October, marking the first time India has hosted this prestigious global event. In the 2024 edition held in Kobe, Indian para-athletes achieved a remarkable feat by winning 17 medals, including six golds, which resulted in India recording its best-ever performance at the championships.



This edition features 186 medal events (101 men’s, 84 women’s, and 1 mixed), up from the previous numbers, as hundreds of athletes from over 100 nations descend on Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to compete for glory.



Here are some brands participating in the event as sponsors and partners, supporting the athletes:



Zomato

Zomato has partnered with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to create a campaign around the event. Its Fuel Your Hustle film features seven para-athletes: Rinku Hooda, Hokato Sema, Pranav Soorma, Simran Sharma, Praveen Kumar, Preethi Pal, and Yogesh Kathuniya. The ad shows the grind behind the glory — 5 AM training sessions, bruises, and quiet wins that lead to world-class moments.



The campaign also featured a nationwide print rollout, prominently showcasing para-athletes in national dailies, ensuring their faces and stories reached audiences far beyond the stadium. The campaign effectively combines inspiration with visibility, celebrating determination just as much as achievements.

Hyundai



Hyundai Motor India has collaborated with PCI under its Samarth initiative to back para-athletes with resources and recognition. Through the partnership, the automaker seeks to establish itself as a long-term advocate for inclusive sport in India, inspiring the next generation of para-athletes.

BIG FM

As the official radio partner, BIG FM, with its extensive network across metropolitan and regional markets, will enhance the event's reach beyond the stadium. Listeners can look forward to special programming, athlete interviews, and on-site segments that connect fans with inspiring stories of determination and resilience.

Indian Oil



The championship has been officially named the Indian Oil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. As the title sponsor, Indian Oil is linking the event to its DivyaShakti programme, which has consistently supported para-sports and contributed to India's medal-winning achievements at previous Paralympics and Asian Para Games. Indian Oil will prominently display its branding on merchandise, kits, and activations at the event.



These brand partnerships underscore a growing acknowledgement of para-athletes as powerful symbols of resilience and aspiration. By investing in and promoting para-sports, these organisations are supporting the athletes’ journeys and helping to foster a more inclusive sporting culture in India.



More than sport, a cultural shift

For the first time, Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will see a mix of sport, storytelling, and sponsorships that aim to rewrite perceptions of para-sport in India. From Zomato’s films and print ads to Hyundai’s long-term push, BIG FM’s nationwide coverage, and Indian Oil’s headline sponsorship, the partnerships reflect a growing recognition of para-athletes as icons of resilience and aspiration.

As the stadium lights up and the games begin, it’s not just about medals, it’s about mainstreaming para-sports into India’s cultural consciousness.