NDTV steps into live entertainment with Good Times concert series

For over three decades, NDTV has chronicled India’s milestones, narrating stories of progress, celebration, and challenges. Now, that legacy expands into live concerts and immersive cultural experiences with the launch of NDTV Good Times.

As live entertainment grows into a cultural force globally, India with its young, diverse, and global outlook is ready to shape its moment. NDTV Good Times will feature performances by leading artists such as A.R. Rahman at the ghats of Varanasi, Sonu Nigam’s tribute to Mohammed Rafi at Dal Lake, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Jubin Nautiyal, and Neha Kakkar. These concerts are designed to create moments of connection and cultural celebration.

Rahul Kanwal, ceo and editor-in-chief, NDTV, said: “NDTV has always stood at the intersection of storytelling and society. With NDTV Good Times, we take that commitment into the realm of live culture and experiences – curating iconic performances that will not just entertain but also inspire, connect, and create lasting memories for audiences across India.”

Rahul Shaw, chief experiences officer, NDTV, added: “Live experiences are the new heartbeat of culture globally – and create deeply personal experiences. NDTV Good Times is about reimagining that heartbeat for India, bringing together the nation’s finest artistes in extraordinary settings, and ensuring that every performance becomes an occasion to remember.”

NDTV aims to leverage its vision for cultural storytelling and its wide reach across broadcast, digital, and social platforms to make these concerts unmissable. With District as its ticketing partner, NDTV Good Times is set to reimagine experiences that go beyond entertainment, shaping a modern cultural identity for India.



