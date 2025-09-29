Ralph Lauren, Tiffany & a touch of Rare Beauty: inside Selena Gomez’s wedding look

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have officially said “I do.” After announcing their engagement on Instagram back in December 2024 (December 11, to be exact), the couple tied the knot on September 27, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at a private estate in Santa Barbara, California.

The fashion, naturally, was a moment. Both bride and groom wore Ralph Lauren — Gomez in a custom ivory halterneck gown with a dramatic draped bodice, lace detailing, and an open back. She paired the look with Tiffany & Co. diamonds that glimmered under her softly curled bob, striking the perfect balance between modern romance and Old Hollywood glamour. Her layered diamond wedding bands — a pavé-set eternity ring and a slender band, both from Tiffany & Co. — complemented her bespoke engagement ring by Abril Barret jewelers. Blanco, keeping things traditional, looked sharp in a black tux and bow tie. Her enviable glow could well have been courtesy of Rare Beauty.

The day was captured through the lens of photographer Petra Collins (who also shot Charli XCX’s Italian wedding). Shortly after the ceremony, Gomez and Blanco shared the images on Instagram — Selena barefoot on the lawn with her Lily of the Valley bouquet, tender embraces, hand-holding, and a series of candid, joy-filled moments.

Selena captioned one post simply, “9.27.25 🤍” — a sweet full-circle moment since the pair first shared their engagement less than a year ago.

Adding to the magic was a guest list that blended Hollywood star power with personal connections — Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, and Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin all joined in the celebrations.