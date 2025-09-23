Shyam Steel enters paints business, launches Macaw with Kartik Aaryan

Steel manufacturer Shyam Steel has announced its entry into the decorative paints segment with the launch of Macaw Paints, unveiled in West Bengal on the first day of Navratri to coincide with Durga Puja festivities.

The company, which has been in the steel sector for nearly 80 years, said the move marks an expansion of its consumer-facing portfolio. The brand rollout featured on-ground activations at Durga Puja pandals across the state.

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been signed on as brand ambassador, bringing celebrity endorsement to the new vertical. “I am delighted to be associated with Macaw Paints from the house of Shyam Steel. Just as paints bring joy and vibrancy to our lives, Macaw Paints brings freshness and magic to every home,” Aaryan said in a statement.

A Shyam Steel spokesperson added that West Bengal was chosen as the launchpad because of its cultural significance. “For us, Bengal is not just a market but an emotion. Launching Macaw Paints during Durga Puja reflects the spirit, energy, and cultural pride of the region,” the company said.

The paints business is one of the fastest-growing consumer segments in India, with established players such as Asian Paints, Berger Paints, and Kansai Nerolac dominating the market. Shyam Steel’s entry through Macaw Paints signals further competition in this category, as industrial companies diversify into lifestyle products.