Thomas Cook India partners with Blinkit for forex card doorstep delivery

Thomas Cook (India) has announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Blinkit, introducing foreign exchange retail on a quick commerce platform. The service enables doorstep delivery of Thomas Cook’s Borderless Travel Card (for leisure travellers) and Study Buddy (for students) in minutes.

Advertisment

Currently available in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, the service will expand to other key markets in phases. Customers receive blank forex cards instantly, while Thomas Cook’s forex team handles video KYC, statutory compliances, and card loading — making travellers fully ready within an hour.

Deepesh Varma, EVP - foreign exchange, Thomas Cook (India) said: “Quick commerce is reshaping customer expectations. By offering blank forex cards via Blinkit, we’re enhancing convenience and redefining travel readiness.”

Anish Shrivastava, SVP - revenue, Blinkit, said: “We’ve collaborated with Thomas Cook India to enable the convenient delivery of blank forex cards through Blinkit. Together, we’re turning a time-consuming task into a simple, seamless experience.”

The collaboration reflects the growing demand for speed and digital-first services in forex, traditionally seen as complex and time-consuming.