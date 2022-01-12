A lesson in brand building for the impatient entrepreneur

Why are so many founders skipping the most important aspect of building a business? Why is there such little focus on building brand love? Finding an authentic voice to your brand should certainly not be something to 'do later'.

Our approach, at Stratedgy, is strictly 'research first'.

The value it adds, in both the short and the long term, far outweighs the time and the investment that research demands.

I’m not for a moment advocating that we chase perfection. I know first-hand about the dangers of taking that route. Still, founders could consider a wiser, slightly more patient approach to building a lasting brand narrative. Knowing thy consumer must be a fundamental belief.

It is much better to create a brand that lasts than one that is launched quickly. This odd need to take shortcuts in brand building often ends up as blatant plagiarism. Founders are quick to share 'strong references’ to ‘get inspired’.