Content themes that will resonate in 2022

The pandemic has significantly transformed people’s attitudes and behaviours. As we clock two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, all talk of a return to a pre-pandemic normal has paled. It’s now widely accepted that the tectonic shifts the pandemic brought with it will result in changes that are here to stay. A global Ipsos survey for the World Economic Forum reported finding among people “a profound and widespread desire for change rather than a return to how things were before the pandemic”. In fact, 85 per cent of Indian respondents said they wanted their life to change significantly rather than return to how it was before the COVID-19 crisis.