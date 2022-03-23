Digital brand strategy in the age of artificial intelligence

The end goal of any brand strategy is to entice prospective customers and retain existing ones. With digital solutions, the process seems to be simplified. But, in reality, it is nothing less than a mirage. Running these advanced tools requires a human to understand and delegate responsibility to them. Regardless of how advanced the tools are, if they do not empathise with the stakeholders of the company, they can have a catastrophic impact on its long-term plans and business growth.