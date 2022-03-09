Why now’s the right time for businesses to dive into AR and VR

From the marketing perspective, AR allows a brand to directly communicate with its consumers, while at the same time letting them explore its products virtually. For instance, an AR marketing campaign for a furniture brand will allow the customers to view products from their displayed catalogue as if they were set up in their own homes. Moreover, the technology has the potential to adjust the size of the products, so they match the dimensions of the customers’ rooms, offering them the option of ‘try-before-you-buy’.