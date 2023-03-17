Baalveer is back with more action and adventure

Dev Joshi on reprising his role as Baalveer once again, says “Playing Baalveer has been a life-changing experience for me. It's an honor to bring such an iconic character to life and connect with young viewers in a meaningful way. The excitement is palpable as we gear up for the show's highly-anticipated comeback, and I am thrilled to be a part of it. Baalveer's character is more than just a superhero, he represents the qualities we should all strive to embody such as courage, kindness, and selflessness. Sony SAB has always focused on telling interesting stories and has always brought something new and exciting for its viewers. Baalveer is definitely one such show which has been ruling the hearts of many. I am grateful that on public demand Sony SAB is bringing back this phenomenal show, which has been loved by the millions of viewers across all ages."