Colors Bangla Cinema partners with Videocon D2H to expand access to Bengali films

This collaboration aims to improve the accessibility of quality entertainment to viewers from diverse backgrounds.
Colors Bangla Cinema, a Bengali movie channel, announces its strategic partnership with Videocon D2H, a player in the DTH space. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing accessibility to quality entertainment for viewers across diverse demographics.
As one of the top 2 Bengali movie channels in the market, Colors Bangla Cinema has garnered acclaim for its curated film selection, captivating audiences of all demographics. Experiencing record-breaking growth in fiscal 2024, the channel's popularity surged among Videocon D2H subscribers, reaffirming its widespread appeal. This strategic alliance reinforces its position as a destination for Bengali cinema enthusiasts while addressing the evolving preferences of today's viewers.
Vivek Modi, business head, Colors Bangla and Colors Bangla Cinema said "We are thrilled to join forces with Videocon D2H to expand our reach and serve a wider audience base. It is our constant endeavour to ensure that all enthusiasts of Bangla cinema have access to Colors Bangla Cinema and this partnership strengthens that commitment.”
Sukhpreet Singh- corporate head marketing- DishTV, D2H, and Watcho said, “This partnership marks an exciting inclusion in our commitment to deliver compelling content to our viewers. Bangla subscribers are key to our plans and a critical segment for us. The addition of Colors Bangla Cinema showcases the diversity in our entertainment bouquet. Together, we look forward to enrich the viewing choices for our subscribers not only in that region but also widening our reach to Bangla viewers pan India. Dish TV India with its DTH brands D2H and DishTV is determined to remain at the forefront of delivering high-quality programming.”
From February 20, 2024, viewers have been enjoying the tapestry of films on Colors Bangla Cinema, available on channel no. 1839 on Videocon D2H. This collaboration aims to celebrate cinema and underscore the channel's commitment to delivering quality entertainment in every household across the region.