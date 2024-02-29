Colors Bangla Cinema partners with Videocon D2H to expand access to Bengali films

Sukhpreet Singh- corporate head marketing- DishTV, D2H, and Watcho said, “This partnership marks an exciting inclusion in our commitment to deliver compelling content to our viewers. Bangla subscribers are key to our plans and a critical segment for us. The addition of Colors Bangla Cinema showcases the diversity in our entertainment bouquet. Together, we look forward to enrich the viewing choices for our subscribers not only in that region but also widening our reach to Bangla viewers pan India. Dish TV India with its DTH brands D2H and DishTV is determined to remain at the forefront of delivering high-quality programming.”