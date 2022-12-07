Ishaan Khatter 'settles scores' in MTV's ode to FIFA 2022

The music video will go live on KaanPhod, YouTube, and social media platforms, and later on audio platforms such as Spotify and Apple.
MTV has launched a rap music video, featuring Ishaan Khatter and MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square, to promote the ongoing FIFA World Cup. The campaign highlights the spirit of togetherness and how the love for football can wipe away all differences.
The banger rap music video by MTV pivots around FIFA World Cup being more than a sport, sometimes even becoming a battleground for settling scores. It builds up Ishaan and MC Square as rival mafia gang leaders who are trading diamonds and are against settling up at any cost. With a rather intriguing face-off towards the end, their unconditional love for CR7 (Cristiano Ronaldo) gets them to settle the final scores.
At the end of the video, Khatter and MC Square sit down to watch the match on television, while their henchmen enjoy it on their phone. Through this, it effectively establishes the available mediums to watch the World Cup.
The music video will go live on KaanPhod, YouTube, and social media platforms, and later on audio platforms such as Spotify and Apple.
Speaking about the music video Ishaan Khatter said, “The FIFA World Cup is the most prestigious stage in international football and it’s my favourite sport, so I’m elated to be associated with it. MTV’s campaign is fresh and exciting, and I had fun playing in it.”
MC Square added, “Music and Football have been going hand in hand since its inception. With our new track, we have tried portraying this sport's energy, passion, and personal attachment. Collaborating with Ishaan Bhaiya for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has been so much fun and I’m grateful to MTV for it. We’ve poured our hearts into this music video, and now I only hope that our fans, music enthusiasts and football lovers enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it."
Last week, the channel recreated the iconic scene of Mughal-e-Aazam, where Anarkali was being walled up, for a promo. It featured Srushti as Anarkali, MC Square as Salim, and Paradox as Akbar. As Akbar denies Salim and Anarkali’s relationship, Salim asks Anarkali for her last wish and she requests Akbar to allow her to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as her last wish. Turns out, even Akbar is excited to watch this World Cup, because it’s Messi’s last.