Ishaan Khatter 'settles scores' in MTV's ode to FIFA 2022

MC Square added, “Music and Football have been going hand in hand since its inception. With our new track, we have tried portraying this sport's energy, passion, and personal attachment. Collaborating with Ishaan Bhaiya for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has been so much fun and I’m grateful to MTV for it. We’ve poured our hearts into this music video, and now I only hope that our fans, music enthusiasts and football lovers enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it."