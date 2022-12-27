JioCinema and Sports18 to present Liga, Ligue1 and Serie A matches

The Serie A is among the most competitive leagues in the world and will see FIFA World Cup winners Angel di Maria and Paulo Dybala battle it out for Juventus FC and A.S. Roma respectively. French stars like Adrien Rabiot will return to action for Juventus while Theo Hernandez will kick-off for A.C. Milan on January 4, 2023 as they vie to conquer Italy through the second half of the season.