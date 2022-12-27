JioCinema and Sports18 to present Liga, Ligue1 and Serie A matches

The Ligue1 resumes on December 28, LaLiga on December 29, and the Serie A will return to action on January 4, 2023.
Viacom18 Sports will continue bringing the biggest stars of the recently concluded FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to Indian viewers as LaLiga, Ligue1, and Serie A will be streaming live on JioCinema for free as club football action returns to Europe.
The matches from these leagues will also continue to air on Sports18.
After locking horns in the FIFA World Cup final, Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe and Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi will come together alongside several other sensational players for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Ligue1. The French club’s fixture on the 29th is likely to also feature World Cup stars like Brazil’s Neymar Jr. and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi.
The LaLiga will see the return of 2022 FIFA World Cup winners like Rodrigo De Paul for Atlético de Madrid and Alejandro Gomez for Sevilla FC, along with members of the silver medalist French squad like Ousmane Dembele for FC Barcelona and Antoine Griezmann for Atlético de Madrid.
The Serie A is among the most competitive leagues in the world and will see FIFA World Cup winners Angel di Maria and Paulo Dybala battle it out for Juventus FC and A.S. Roma respectively. French stars like Adrien Rabiot will return to action for Juventus while Theo Hernandez will kick-off for A.C. Milan on January 4, 2023 as they vie to conquer Italy through the second half of the season.
Ligue1 will return to our TV, smartphone, and tablet screens first, as competition will resume on December 28 with AC Ajaccio facing Angers. LaLiga will kick-off on December 29 with a match-up between Girona and Rayo Vallecano. The Serie A resumes in the New Year on January 4 with a clash between Salernitana and reigning champions A.C. Milan. Sassuolo faces Sampdoria at the same time.