Pogo launches mini-series ‘Big Pictures’ featuring Chhota Bheem

Kickstarting the 'Big Picture' slate is POGO's longest-running show and favourite character 'Chhota Bheem' with the 'Chhota Bheem: Kirmada Ka Keher'. Bheem and his friends will take fans on new and gripping adventures with the upcoming parts of the mini-series on Sunday, March 5, at 11:30 AM, followed by repeats over the week. The third part will become even more impactful with Kahna joining the Dholakpur gang to put an end to Kirmada’s evil wishes. Every week, Bheem will fight against the strongest maha villains from the 'Chhota Bheem' universe making the mini-series action-packed and extra special.