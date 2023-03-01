Pogo launches mini-series ‘Big Pictures’ featuring Chhota Bheem

Kickstarting the 'Big Picture' slate is POGO's longest-running show and favourite character 'Chhota Bheem'.
POGO, announced the launch of 'Big Picture', a first-of-its-kind content format that brings iconic characters and immersive storylines in a mini-series format, for Indian viewers in six languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Marathi.
Adapting to dynamic viewing preferences and interests, POGO continues to showcase relevant and relatable stories, spanning multiple genres. Developed by combining engaging plots and a weekly format, 'Big Picture' will provide young viewers with an hour-long three-part feature of enjoyable content across themes including the introduction of an ultimate villain 'Maha Shaitan'. Each week the Big Picture saga will excite kids’ imaginations and stir emotions as they follow the adventures of the fan-favourite character ‘Chhota Bheem’.
Speaking about the launch of 'Big Picture', Uttam Pal Singh, south asia head - Kids Cluster, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, "Since the beginning, POGO has strived to introduce stories in varied formats reflecting the joy of being a kid along with the heart of riveting narratives. 'Big Picture' is our endeavour to draw fans into the world of popular characters in a never-before format that will excite young viewers for more every week. We are sure that POGO’s fans will love the 'Big Picture' that premieres with the blockbuster tales of India's most celebrated animated character Chhota Bheem."
Kickstarting the 'Big Picture' slate is POGO's longest-running show and favourite character 'Chhota Bheem' with the 'Chhota Bheem: Kirmada Ka Keher'. Bheem and his friends will take fans on new and gripping adventures with the upcoming parts of the mini-series on Sunday, March 5, at 11:30 AM, followed by repeats over the week. The third part will become even more impactful with Kahna joining the Dholakpur gang to put an end to Kirmada’s evil wishes. Every week, Bheem will fight against the strongest maha villains from the 'Chhota Bheem' universe making the mini-series action-packed and extra special.
"‘Chhota Bheem’ has received tremendous support from the audiences as an original animated cartoon series on par with international shows in terms of popularity in India”, said Rajiv Chilaka, founder and CEO, Green Gold Animation. "Our deep-rooted stories have regaled kids over the years. We are exhilarated to unveil a fresh slate of 'Chhota Bheem' stories with POGO's exciting 'Big Picture' format.”