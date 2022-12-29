Shark Tank India season 2 partners with ACKO serving as a co-presenting partner

Charu Kishnani, EVP marketing & content, CarDekho Group commented “We are elated to be associated with Shark Tank India 2.0. As a house of brands, CarDekho Group has been a proponent of entrepreneurship in India and strongly resonates with the focus Shark Tank brings on promoting ingenious business ideas. Shark Tank India season one took the country by storm. The show not only made entrepreneurship mainstream but also provided a platform for aspiring businessmen, especially from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to realize their dreams. The second season of the show will be even more impactful as an increased number of entrepreneurs will get a chance to showcase their ideas. Through association with the show, CarDekho will offer support to these upcoming professionals in helping fulfil their aspirations and make sustainable businesses.”