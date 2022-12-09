Sony India renews partnership with Australian Open

With this renewal, the broadcaster will hold exclusive TV and digital rights for the global sporting event across the Indian subcontinent – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The grand slam will continue to be televised on SPN’s sports channels as well as live-streamed on its on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.

Sony Sports Network has been the official broadcaster of the tournament in India for nine years. After successfully establishing itself as the home for tennis in India through the broadcast of multiple Grand Slams in 2022, the broadcaster will kickstart 2023 with the telecast of the Australian Open and Adelaide International tournament.