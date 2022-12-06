Times Now focussing on going digital-first

During a press briefing, editorial director and editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar also spoke about news channels pulling out of BARC.
Rahul Shivshankar, editorial director and editor-in-chief, Times Now, addressed a press briefing on Monday, about the performance of the news channel.
During the press briefing the television news anchor also spoke about news channels losing faith in Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) measurement of television viewership.
While speaking on the subject of news channels pulling out of BARC, he said that NDTV had transitioned into a digital-first product and didn't need to rely on BARC data.
"I wish we had also done it (become digital-first) a few years back," he added.
Times Now is also working towards strengthening its digital presence and is building its digital properties with new hires. "We are taking many steps. MK Anand, the MD and CEO, has invested a great deal of his time and energy to build our digital business," Shivshankar said.
Last month, iTV was the third news network to pull out of the BARC measurement system. Before this NDTV and Zee Media also pulled out its news channels. Speaking on whether this has impacted BARC's credibility, Shivshankar said, "These channels, irrespective of BARC data, were not doing well. So, even after the clean up, they were not being watched. They left because their core businesses were in trouble."
He also attributed the move to a the shift from being a TV-first to digital-first. "For example, NDTV's digital offering is four times its broadcast channel," he said.
"Their topline number is primarily coming from digital. They don't need BARC. Maybe, they are ahead of the curve and pioneers. Maybe, they have already realised that TV will be a dying animal in the next 5-6 years and we all have to become digital-first products."
Mentioning that the TRP scam had cost Times Now around Rs 400 crore, he said, "The misdeeds of one person has led to Times Now having to let go of hundreds of its employees. There was a huge human cost of this manipulation."